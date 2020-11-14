NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Dominion will hang Christmas lights after all

NEESES – Dominion Energy has had a change of heart about hanging Christmas decorations in the Town of Neeses and the region, according to statements made at the November Neeses Town Council meeting.
Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said, “About three days after The T&D’s article appeared (on the company previously stating they would not be hanging the Christmas decorations up), Dominion Energy called and had a change of heart.”
“They said they did not realize it was that big of an issue for everybody. The decorations will now be hung by Dominion Energy on Nov. 17 in the region,” Gleaton added.
Gleaton next stated that the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center’s exercise program will not be starting in November or December at this point, however.
“We were able to get some professional grade gym wipes (which was one component they were waiting on during the last meeting). The program may be able to start in January 2021,” Gleaton added.
Gleaton earlier stated that as per the Town Recreation Department’s Tee Ball League, “Most parents are saying to wait until spring.”
“They will keep current teams for spring,” he added.
Gleaton later mentioned the continuing need for a caution light in town.
Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Hoffman stated he had contacted the S.C. Department of Transportation about this but had not heard back from them about it.
Gleaton also mentioned needing a no-thru-truck sign on Park Street within the town and that they would need to discuss this with SCDOT as well.
Councilwoman Renee Olenick of the museum committee earlier stated, “We are working on a museum and are looking for a site.”
She added that she has a list of committee members who will be meeting.
Gleaton next discussed the U.S. Census and stated that Neeses was fourth in the region with 55.5% of citizens responding. Cordova and Santee led the region at 56.3%. Eutawville then followed with 55.9%. Just trailing Neeses was Holly Hill at 55.4%. Nearby Livingston had 54.7%. The county seat, Orangeburg, had 52.1% responding to the census.
“There may end up being an extension for the Census,” Gleaton added.
The next clean-up day for the Neeses Adopt-A-Highway group will be Saturday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon.
“We will probably use the veranda at the (senior center) as a meeting place,” Gleaton said. He explained that the volunteers are usually served a meal.
2021 pocket calendars were announced as purchased by the town and were made available for council members at the end of the meeting to have one for themselves and to give out to committee members, volunteers and other citizens.
Council went into executive session to discuss a penny sales tax project. No decisions or motions were made upon return to open session.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.