NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Dominion will hang Christmas lights after all

Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Hoffman stated he had contacted the S.C. Department of Transportation about this but had not heard back from them about it.

Gleaton also mentioned needing a no-thru-truck sign on Park Street within the town and that they would need to discuss this with SCDOT as well.

Councilwoman Renee Olenick of the museum committee earlier stated, “We are working on a museum and are looking for a site.”

She added that she has a list of committee members who will be meeting.

Gleaton next discussed the U.S. Census and stated that Neeses was fourth in the region with 55.5% of citizens responding. Cordova and Santee led the region at 56.3%. Eutawville then followed with 55.9%. Just trailing Neeses was Holly Hill at 55.4%. Nearby Livingston had 54.7%. The county seat, Orangeburg, had 52.1% responding to the census.

“There may end up being an extension for the Census,” Gleaton added.

The next clean-up day for the Neeses Adopt-A-Highway group will be Saturday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“We will probably use the veranda at the (senior center) as a meeting place,” Gleaton said. He explained that the volunteers are usually served a meal.