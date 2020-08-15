NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Council approves purchase of new mower

NEESES – Neeses Town Council approved the purchase of a $9,000 commercial-grade, zero-turn lawn mower during their August meeting.
The bulk of the funding will be coming from the county. The town has town hall grounds, two ballfields, playgrounds and areas near the new Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center to maintain.
Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said, “We were fortunate to get some help from (now former) Orangeburg County Councilman Heyward Livingston for the funding.”
Renee Olenick, a councilwoman who phoned in to the meeting, mentioned a need for “children playing” signs for some of the roads in the town and that trucks were traveling pretty quickly through some back roads there.
Gleaton also mentioned some “no thru trucks” signs as a possibility and stated he and others would be looking into this.
In other business, Gleaton tabled a 10-year update for the town’s comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance for a future meeting.
He also mentioned they have 2016-2019 audits to turn in.
“We will have all of those caught up soon,” he said.
Gleaton also mentioned that, as previously reported, Orangeburg County has contracted with a construction company to pour a concrete pad for a building at the Western Orangeburg County Industrial Park.
Gleaton said that all town activities have been placed on hold for now due to COVID-19, including the Crime Watch group, recreation programs, the litter cleanup group and the exercise program at the senior center.
He also reminded citizens to fill out the U.S. Census forms and emphasized its importance. He stated that as of Aug. 3, Neeses is third in Orangeburg County, with 51.2% of the population reporting for the 2020 Census.
Council went into executive session at the end of the meeting. No decisions or motions were made upon return to open session.
