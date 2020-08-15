NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Council approves purchase of new mower

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEESES – Neeses Town Council approved the purchase of a $9,000 commercial-grade, zero-turn lawn mower during their August meeting.

The bulk of the funding will be coming from the county. The town has town hall grounds, two ballfields, playgrounds and areas near the new Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center to maintain.

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said, “We were fortunate to get some help from (now former) Orangeburg County Councilman Heyward Livingston for the funding.”

Renee Olenick, a councilwoman who phoned in to the meeting, mentioned a need for “children playing” signs for some of the roads in the town and that trucks were traveling pretty quickly through some back roads there.

Gleaton also mentioned some “no thru trucks” signs as a possibility and stated he and others would be looking into this.

In other business, Gleaton tabled a 10-year update for the town’s comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance for a future meeting.

He also mentioned they have 2016-2019 audits to turn in.

“We will have all of those caught up soon,” he said.