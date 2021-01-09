NEESES TOWN COUNCIL: Citizen concerned about lack of mask usage, enforcement

According to Jan. 4 data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control passed out at the meeting, S.C. has had 299,685 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of that date, 5,056 confirmed deaths, and 3,492 new confirmed cases.

Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton, at the end of the meeting, was recognized with a special gift from Olenick and the rest of council for her years of service to the town. She was presented with a small Samsonite rolling bag, which she can use to take home files to work from home and even for vacation when she needs a break.

Gleaton has been with the town for over 31 years and transitioned Neeses from a smaller town hall to their current facility, acclimated them with the use of new technology as it came out, assisted the town with keeping up with paperwork and accounting for the penny sales tax projects, and has had many trainings from the Municipal of Association of South Carolina through the years.

She thanked the members of council for the nice gift and the recognition.