NEESES – The Town of Neeses announced it has adopted a 2023-24 budget.

Neeses town council The Town Council of Neeses along with Mayor Kenneth Gleaton, center, is shown at work during their July meeting at Neeses Town Hall.

They made some adjustments in the draft budget, which had been previously announced and reported in The T&D. A public hearing had already been held within the past couple of months for the budget as had a second reading. The total approved revenue for the 2023-24 fiscal year budget is $436,338, and the total approved expenses are $398,413.

The town meeting on July 11 had been moved because of the July 4/Independence Day holiday. Neeses Town Council usually meets the first Tuesday of every month at 7:30 p.m.

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton next announced that the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office summer camp (a day camp for children/youth) would be coming to the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center the week of July 17.

“They will furnish breakfast and lunch,” he said. The SRLC has a fully functioning kitchen for this purpose.

Signups have been happening the past couple of months for the camp, and the OCSO has more information.

Gleaton also said the filing period for the election for the town is noon Aug. 1-Aug. 15.

“If you know anybody who is interested in a council position or mayor, please let them know,” he said.

Gleaton next said some members of the community are interested in a town-wide Christmas event.

He said they mentioned a possible tree lighting, vendors, or whatever council could come up with.

Gleaton said one of the vendors could possibly be one with hot chocolate and that they could fit 100-120 people in the SRLC itself as part of the potential event.

The Town of Neeses Council will next meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Neeses Town Hall. The public is invited.

Gentiva Hospice will sponsor the August Senior Luncheon at the SRLC at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, including covering the pizza, salad, drinks and dessert. Pre-registration for seniors is required at 803-247-5811. Participants are being asked to wear sweatpants, tennis shoes, and sweatbands. gentiva Hospice stated in its flyer that it will be introducing the seniors in Neeses to chair aerobics. Games, gift bags for members and bingo with prizes will be part of the activities.