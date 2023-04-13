NEESES – The Town of Neeses made over $2,000 for the cemetery fund during the recent bluegrass concert fundraiser.

Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton said during the April Neeses Town Council meeting that $2,198 was raised and donations are still being accepted at P.O. Box 70;Neeses, SC 29107.

“It was a roaring success,” she said.

Not only were tickets sold to the fundraising concert at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center, but items were auctioned off.

Town Clerk Gleaton said, “The auction was a lot of fun.”

Earlier in the meeting, Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said the new Christmas decorations have been delivered to the town and council can think about whether to sell or donate the old decorations.

In new business, Mayor Gleaton said the town is planning a community-wide Memorial Day program for Monday, May 29.

“We want to read off another 30 individuals whose names have been placed at the memorial,” he said. The memorial is located close to the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center in the town.

Gleaton said they also hope to have a wreath placement during the program.

“A hot dog dinner may also be served,” he said.

Gleaton said, “More details will be discussed in the May Council meeting.” That meeting will be held Tuesday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Neeses Town Hall.

Gleaton, who is also in charge of recreation for the town, said the baseball program has just started and they will be busy for the next month and a half.

In other matters:

April is zero tolerance for litter month. The Town of Neeses will be having a community-wide litter pickup event Saturday, April 15, starting at 9 a.m. at the S.R.L.C. Gleaton said he has asked Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly in Neeses to have employees volunteer for the pickup. A free lunch will be served at noon to all participants. Gloves, trash bags, reflective vests, pickup sticks and bottled water will be supplied.

Council, at the end of the meeting, went into executive session to discuss a financial matter related to property issues. Upon return from executive Session, no decisions or motions were made.

Toward the end of the meeting, Town Clerk Gleaton reminded everybody that it is time for businesses to renew their business licenses with the town for the 2023-24 year. She said, "Notices have been mailed to all of our current businesses along with a standardized business license application. The new licenses will become effective May 1, 2023, and will expire on April 30, 2024."