Neeses tornado's winds hit 140 mph; officials study other storms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The tornado that killed two Neeses residents Monday forced its way through the area with 140 mph winds, according to a report from the National Weather Service.

The Neeses storm ranked an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, according to the NWS. Tornadoes are ranked on a scale of EF0 to EF5, with EF3 indicating severe damage.

Seven people were injured by the tornado, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado hit the area about 6 a.m. The National Weather Service believes it started near the Savannah River Site, headed southwest toward Elko, then to Livingston, to an area north of Neeses, toward Wolfton and ended in an area west of St. Matthews.

Radar indicated several possible tornadoes in The T&D Region, but the National Weather Service visits each one to confirm the damage was caused by a tornado.

“We need to get out there and look at the damage and see how long the track was and how strong the tornadoes were based on damage,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Tony Petrolito said.

Another potential tornado started near the Savannah River Site, went toward the Williston area and ended in an area north of Springfield.