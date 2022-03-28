Neeses special election Tuesday

NEESES - The Town of Neeses will hold a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Councilman Mason Browder on Tuesday.

Voters will cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 at the Livingston Community Center at 5875 Savannah Highway in Livingston.

Browder submitted a letter of resignation stating he was moving from the area and could no longer serve.

Two candidates have filed to replace him for the open council seat: Joseph M. Corbett and Julian Griffith.

The seats are for two-year terms. Browder's term would have expired in 2023. The next regularly scheduled election for the seat is set for November 2023.

Tuesday's election results are scheduled to be certified at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 1, at the Neeses Town Hall at 6357 Savannah Highway in Neeses.

