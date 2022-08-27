Neeses senior group celebrates Mardi Gras in August

NEESES – The Neeses senior group, instead of a Christmas in July, had a Mardis Gras in August.

Their Aug. 22 senior luncheon at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center in Neeses had a Mardi Gras theme with approximately 25 or more Neeses seniors aged 65 or above attending.

Neeses Town Councilwoman Paula Hutchins, owner of Rusty and Paula's Restaurant in Bamberg, prepared and served the following for the luncheon: Louisiana catfish stew with acidic tomatoes to cut the fishiness and what seemed like chopped potatoes to absorb excess acidity; slightly spicy crab-cakes with pimentos; fresh, finely chopped coleslaw; homemade, fluffy hush puppies; Beaufort or Frogmore Stew (S.C. Lowcountry boil, which evokes some of the qualities of Cajun spices) with subtle spices (the stew of corn, shrimp, and potatoes was mostly seasoned by the sausage included within it); and prebought, colorful petit fours.

Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton prepared a syrupy sweet bread pudding for the meal. Punch was served and quite a few went back for seconds or thirds of everything or loaded their plates and bowls down the first time through.

The participants played a new game other than Bingo – one related to the Mardi Gras theme.

Hutchins said, “The one with the most Mardi Gras beads wins. If anybody says the word ‘I’ or ‘me’, put on a set of the Mardi Gras beads at your table. Do this each time it happens. The one with the most beads at the end wins.”

Julia Ann Reynolds won $20 for getting the most beads and recognizing all the I’s and me’s mentioned during conversations during the meal. (Bingo was still played for prizes after the meal.)

Wilton Gleaton, 78, was crowned king of the Mardi Gras earlier in the festivities and was selected because his recent birthday was on the 19th. He was given a golden-painted cardboard crown to wear during the meal, and he also gave the devotional before the meal.

Several of the seniors wore Mardi Gras masks off and on during the special day. The luncheon tables were decorated with the masks as was the bulletin board. Stacks of Mardi Gras beads served as centerpieces with the masks at each table as well as little potted succulents.

Announced during the luncheon, as it was during the August Town Council meeting, was the Labor Day event the town has planned, which is not just for Neeses senior residents but for all who would like to come. The senior luncheons will continue in October and November and are to be announced. But the Labor Day event, that will include more than just seniors, will replace the luncheons in September.

Over 24 vendors with a wide variety of wares, including crafts, gift items and food, will be at the Labor Day fundraising event at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center on 220 Park St., Monday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There will also be free face painting, free Bibles and live music available for families/people of all ages. A big yard sale will also be held on site.

Barbecue chicken plates with sides will be available for carryout only from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tickets are available at Neeses Town Hall, Rusty and Paula’s Restaurant in Bamberg and Neeses Lawn, Garden and Hardware in Neeses. Tickets for half barbecue chicken dinners are $12, and tickets for one quarter barbecue chicken dinners (leg quarters) are $8 in advance. The dinners will come with three sides from the following choices: hash and rice; coleslaw; green beans; baked beans; or bread.

Hutchins said they want to sell at least 300 tickets for the dinners. All proceeds will go to the Neeses Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center programs and projects.