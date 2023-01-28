Neeses senior event honors MLK

NEESES – A recent senior luncheon in Neeses had a cowboy theme, but the significance of the day was not forgotten with the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. being paid tribute.

Neeses-area seniors ages 62 and up had another of their monthly senior luncheons for their community on Monday, Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day – at the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center with an attendance of approximately 40.

Seniors were asked to dress in cowboy attire in keeping with the event's partial cowboy theme.

The Rev. James L. Peeples, guest speaker and pastor at New Hope AME Church in Pinewood, led the group in a moment of silence for the late Dr. King.

He, in tribute to King, also led the group in singing “Precious Lord, Take my Hand." Aretha Franklin sang the hymn, one of the civil rights advocate’s favorite songs, at his funeral in 1968.

Peeples, at one point in the proceedings, gave a brief sermon on the temptation of Jesus Christ by Satan, using scripture according to his purpose, and how Jesus Christ confronted him with scripture.

Peeples, in summary, shared how Jesus rejected ruling over a material kingdom.

He added that we incorrectly focus on material things instead of God.

“God does not care what you drive or where you live,” Peeples said.

Next, musicians who previously played at the December senior event played at this event as well. Listed in the program were various cowboy songs such as, “She’ll Be Coming Round the Mountain," “Happy Trails," “Home on the Range," and “Red River Valley.”

Volunteers, including Paula Hutchins, served Tex-Mex-style chili with corn, tortilla chips, pinto beans with sausage, and a variety of desserts. Much of this was in keeping with the partial cowboy theme.

The seniors then played two rounds of bingo for small prizes. Finally, the group continued to sing cowboy songs to conclude the program.

The next Neeses Senior Luncheon for Neeses residents ages 62 and up will have a Valentine’s theme on Monday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. The seniors who sign up to attend are being asked to dress in formal attire.

There may even be a prize for the best-dressed.

Neeses Councilwoman Paula Hutchins of Rusty and Paula’s Restaurant in Bamberg will be providing the meal in February, as she has for all of the senior luncheons, including grilled hamburgers, side dishes and desserts. Bingo and other games have been planned for the event.

Those who wish to attend must preregister, and please note that they are often booked quickly for these luncheons. For more information and/or to check on registration, call Neeses Town Hall at 803-247-5811.