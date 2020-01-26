NEESES – Orangeburg state Sen. Brad Hutto will be the keynote speaker for the grand opening of the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center, a facility that will serve multiple purposes and has been years in the making.
The event will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the new center, 220 Park St., Neeses.
State Rep. Lonnie Hosey, Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young, Orangeburg County Councilman Heyward Livingston and architect Gary Shaw will also take part in the program, as will Mayor Kenneth Gleaton, Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton, and council members. Refreshments will be served.
There will be a tour of the tiled center, which features an open veranda on one end, a foyer with a seating area, an exercise facility and a large meeting room with a stage. Other features include a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a pantry, a serving area, four storage areas, two indoor restrooms and two additional restrooms accessible from the outside, as well as seating under the veranda for outdoor gatherings and meetings.
The approximately 4,900-square-foot facility cost nearly $400,000, with much of the funding coming from Orangeburg County penny sales tax revenue. Plans for the center were in discussion for a few years before the funds were available.
“While there will be scheduled training classes, physical fitness programs and health-related events there, the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center will be a place where people can come together for good fellowship and fun,” Mayor Gleaton said.
He said there is also an assembly room with a stage in the center, and this will be used for Neeses Crime Watch group meetings, other meetings and concerts and performances. There are two dressing rooms on either side of the assembly room’s large stage, and one dressing room has a handicapped accessible ramp leading to the stage.
One decorative feature was not originally in the plan for the stage and needed a special touch.
Gleaton said Town Clerk “Sonja (Gleaton, his wife) came up with putting those columns on either side of the stage.”
The columns are Doric in style and make that area look like a classic theater. The stage also currently has two runners placed on it with neutral designs.
The Neeses Crime Watch group will hold their monthly meetings in the assembly room at the center, with the group's first meeting there scheduled for March 9 at 6:15 p.m.
“We have outgrown the current meeting place for the Crime Watch group, and the SR&LC will provide ample space for the facilitators of the Crime Watch programs,” Gleaton said. “There will be more room for visual presentations and hands-on activities.”
Eight round tables, six 6-foot rectangular tables, and approximately 80 chairs have been purchased for the assembly room and other areas of the center.
The Neeses Adopt-A-Highway group will meet at the center, and the Town of Neeses has also partnered with the County of Orangeburg for some of their special meetings.
Ten major pieces of exercise equipment are already set up in the room designated for it, as well as a complete set of free weights.
“The exercise facility will open in a few weeks. Those who would like to join the exercise program may sign up at the Neeses Town Hall. We will also have applications on hand at the Open House,” Gleaton said.
“The exercise program will be staffed by trained volunteers. The hours and days of operation have not yet been set,” he said.
A yard sale is being planned for the spring and a second yard sale will be held at the health fair as fundraisers for the facility. The town's annual health fair will be held at the center Saturday, Nov. 7.
“We are working very hard to incorporate additional programs that will be enjoyed by senior citizens and we hope to have dinner/movie dates occasionally for them,” Gleaton said.
Town officials are working on a schedule of events for the center, and the yearly operating calendar is filling up quickly. The town's calendar of events will include community-wide holiday observances and also special musical concerts.
