Neeses residents killed by tornado; storms destroy several homes, knock out power

"Everybody works together to help," he said. "We don't know each other but we help each other."

Hoover said he was one of those who responded to the Preserver Road scene.

"It is a mess," he said. "It just picked them (homes) up and tossed them like toothpicks.”

The National Weather Service determined the tornado that went through Livingston and Neeses was packing winds of 140 mph and rated an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The scale rates the intensity of tornadoes from EF0 to EF5, with EF5 being the strongest tornadoes.

It is only the fourth EF3 tornado to hit in The T&D Region since 1983.

The others hit in Branchville in March 2008, the Brookdale area in 2004 and Bamberg in 1983.

It was the first time an EF3 has been recorded as fatal in the area, according to the Tornado History Project, a historical tornado database.

Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said at least eight to ten structures were destroyed by the tornado from Preserver Road to U.S. 321 to Dragstrip Road.

Staley said while some residents were reported missing after the storms, they have now all been accounted for.