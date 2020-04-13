Neeses residents killed by tornado; storms destroy several homes, knock out power

NEESES -- Neeses resident Jane Ruby Hoover Brunson was sleeping in the bedroom of her Ninety Six Road home Monday morning when she was awakened around 6 a.m.
"All I know is I heard my house BOOM! BOOM! and I went and jumped up and the house came falling," Brunson said. "I came running down the hall in the night and found myself to the back."
Brunson said the house's security alarm went off.
"I got through talking to the people on the phone and I went out to the back door and there was a truck sitting out there," she said. "I was screaming and hollering and he come over to where I was and got me."
"I was just hoping to get out alive," an emotional Brunson said. "I have never had a house to be destroyed. This is it."
Though shaken, Brunson was surrounded by her son and granddaughters for support.
"They take care of me," she said. "I thank God for family."
While she survived Mother Nature's fury, Brunson’s niece a few blocks down the road was not as fortunate.
Doris Hoover Chavis, 69, of 957 Preserver Road died along with Gerald Lee Chavis, 64, of the same address, according to Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall. Both died of blunt force trauma.
Their deaths occurred after a tornado lifted their home off of its foundations and transported it several hundred feet to the roadway.
There were no other reports of fatalities through early Monday afternoon, Marshall said.
The National Weather Service reports at least seven injuries from the tornado.
At least two adults and one child were sent to the hospital with injuries. Officials are not sure about the extent of their injuries.
Four mobile homes on Preserver Road alone were completely destroyed by the storm.
Front stairs were the only thing left standing at one of the homes. A child's toy was among the rubble from the homes.
Trees were either uprooted or completely snapped in half.
Michael Hoover, Brunson's son, was counting his blessings.
"I am thankful my mom made it out," he said. "She was very fortunate."
Hoover said he was heading to work when his mother called him in a frantic state.
"You see all that out west but you never think it is going to happen here," Hoover said.
Hoover joined a number of community members who helped clear downed trees for people impacted by the storm.
"Everybody works together to help," he said. "We don't know each other but we help each other."
Hoover said he was one of those who responded to the Preserver Road scene.
"It is a mess," he said. "It just picked them (homes) up and tossed them like toothpicks.”
The National Weather Service determined the tornado that went through Livingston and Neeses was packing winds of 140 mph and rated an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The scale rates the intensity of tornadoes from EF0 to EF5, with EF5 being the strongest tornadoes.
It is only the fourth EF3 tornado to hit in The T&D Region since 1983.
The others hit in Branchville in March 2008, the Brookdale area in 2004 and Bamberg in 1983.
It was the first time an EF3 has been recorded as fatal in the area, according to the Tornado History Project, a historical tornado database.
Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said at least eight to ten structures were destroyed by the tornado from Preserver Road to U.S. 321 to Dragstrip Road.
Staley said while some residents were reported missing after the storms, they have now all been accounted for.
Four or five people were trapped in homes at two or three different sites, but were freed, he said.
County fire, emergency and law enforcement officials spent most the day going door-to-door in the area to ensure everyone was OK.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell compared the damage to what he saw from Hurricane Hugo in September 1989.
"This is rough," he said.
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said, “We have had tornadoes touch down and do some stuff but not to this level of residential since I have been an administrator."
Young noted the 2008 Branchville tornado was also bad, but it primarily damaged commercial property.
He said the county was in contact with the National Weather Service the night before and was briefed on the potential severity of the storms.
As a result, the county delayed the opening of its convenience sites until 1 p.m. Monday so that individuals would not have to travel to work in the storm.
Orangeburg County emergency response and law enforcement officials set up a command center at the Neeses Piggly Wiggly Monday to be closer to the scene.
The State Law Enforcement Division did an aerial survey of the land and relayed the information to emergency crews on the ground to help them focus on response efforts.
"We’ve got damage spread over probably a 15-mile area in two different areas in the county," Staley said.
Orangeburg County Fire Service Director Teddy Wolfe said volunteer fire crews were out clearing roads and doing assessments of damage.
“Almost every department” in the county was responding to the storm, he said.
"I have never seen anything like this from a tornado aspect," he said. "It was unreal."
Ninety Six Road resident Chanta Mavins is thankful she and the other six individuals in her house are all safe.
"We were all in the house and laying down on the bed and then the phones went off," she said. "Once we heard the loud siren of the phone, we left and went into the living room."
"All we heard was a loud roaring sound," she said. "It went through so fast. It ripped off the side of the house and it knocked the whole garage down."
In addition to tearing the roof off the carport, the tornado took the roof off the house's kitchen and living room areas.
"It busted every window out and it knocked one of the air conditioners out of the window," she said.
"I was shaking," 7-year-old Arvion Mavins said. "I went under the table. I was scared.
A few puppies that were under the carport were injured.
Bamberg County Emergency Services Director Brittany Barnwell said the county had a number of trees down but there was no known structural damage or roads closed in the county.
Calhoun County Emergency Services Director David Chojnacki said other than reports of downed trees, Calhoun County came out unscathed.
"We dodged a bullet on this one," Chojnacki said.
At the height of the storm, the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities reported about 8,100 outages. Through about 6 p.m. Monday, DPU reported 732 outages with the large majority at its North Road and Highway 400 substations.
The utility has about 24,000 customers.
Dominion Energy was reporting 1,515 power outages through 6 p.m. Monday in Orangeburg County. The utility was reporting a total of 34 outages in Calhoun and Bamberg counties.
The utility has a total of 19,679 customers in the three counties.
As of Monday afternoon, about 2,562 outages were reported in Orangeburg County by electric cooperatives. Aiken Electric Cooperative reported 1,478 outages, Edisto Electric Cooperative reported 571 outages and Tri-County Electric reported 513 outages.
Edisto Electric Cooperative reported 122 outages in Bamberg County and Tri-County Electric Cooperative reported 193 outages in Calhoun County.
At the height of the storm, the electric cooperatives saw 6,045 power outages in the three-county area.
