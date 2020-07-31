Neeses racetrack owner seeks clearer rules for reopening; exception sought for outdoor events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The owner of a Neeses racetrack agrees with the governor's decision to allow entertainment venues to reopen, but says more information is needed.

"We are an open outdoor venue. How do you place occupancy on 400 acres? We need to get clarification on that,” South Carolina Motorplex and South Carolina Mudplex owner Jeff Biegun said.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced that he is lifting an executive order that deemed entertainment venues as non-essential businesses, effective Aug. 3.

But the order notes attendance may not exceed 50% of the certificate of occupancy issued by a fire marshal or 250 persons, whichever is less.

Biegun says he’s going to ask for an exception for outdoor events.

"We don't know if they will grant exceptions, but we will lobby hard to do that," he said.

Biegun says his Neeses property is a few hundred acres in size, with the racing portion covering about 50 acres.

"I believe we can wear masks and social distance and maintain CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines," he said. "There are not that many touch points at a race track."