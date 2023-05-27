Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Town of Neeses will have a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony on Monday, May 29 at the Neeses Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center.

Retired Col. Reedy Hopkins will be the keynote speaker.

The names of departed veterans that are listed on the town's memorial marker will be read.

The program will begin at 11 a.m. and will include patriotic music, color guard and more. Refreshments will be served.

The public is invited to attend.

The Neeses Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center is located at 220 Park Street.