 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neeses man dies in crash
0 comments
breaking top story

Neeses man dies in crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Highway Patrol illustration

SCHP

 T&D FILES

A 22-year-old Neeses man has been identified as the driver killed in Saturday night’s crash in the Cordova area.

Blane Hall, of Comos Road, died of blunt force injuries due to the motor vehicle collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

The crash occurred at 9:45 p.m. as a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Legrand Smoak Street, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Tahoe ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

Hall, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, Lee said.

TheTandD.com: $5 for 5 months
0 comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News