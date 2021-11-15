Neeses man dies in crash

A 22-year-old Neeses man has been identified as the driver killed in Saturday night’s crash in the Cordova area.

Blane Hall, of Comos Road, died of blunt force injuries due to the motor vehicle collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

The crash occurred at 9:45 p.m. as a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Legrand Smoak Street, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

The Tahoe ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

Hall, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, Lee said.

