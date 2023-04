A Neeses man is accused of breaking into a Springfield bank and stealing jewelry, a vault key, deposit slips and $35 cash, according to a S.C. Law Enforcement Division warrant.

Patrick Da Quan Wooden, 22, has been charged with second-degree burglary.

Wooden allegedly broke into the Enterprise Bank on Festival Trail Road on the night of Oct. 18, 2022.

SLED claims it found his fingerprints on a package behind the bank’s desk.