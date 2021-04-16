 Skip to main content
Neeses man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile
Neeses man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

A Neeses man is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This child should have been able to trust this adult for safety,” Ravenell said. “But instead, that trust was betrayed in the worst way possible.”

Michael Blade Hoover, 26, has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 16.

The alleged assault occurred late last year.

Bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety during a hearing on Friday.

If convicted, Hoover faces up to 20 years in prison.

Michael Hoover

Hoover
