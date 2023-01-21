Neeses looks at alternate property buyer

NEESES – Neeses Town Council has agreed to sell the old town hall and EMS building, located at 2017 Silversprings Road, to another potential buyer.

“This decision was made after the real estate agent was not able to get any response from the original bidder. Details are being worked out with the real estate agent,” Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton said in an email after the meeting.

Council made the decision after returning from executive session during the January meeting.

Also during the meeting, Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said that a fundraising event to be announced around spring for the cemetery fund may include at least one band, a yard sale and concessions for sale. He said the event will be held at the ballfield.

Gleaton also announced that baseball registration for Neeses-area children will be happening Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Neeses Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be the only registration day.

“Council members will be assisting with the registration,” Gleaton said.

There is a cash fee of $40 per player.

The town will have sign-ups for the following: Youth T-ball for boys and girls ages 3 and 4; Youth Rookie League for boys and girls ages 5 and 6; Youth Baseball AA Coach Pitch for boys and girls ages 7 and 8; and Youth Baseball AAA Minors for boys ages 9 and 10. Teams will depend on having an adequate number of sign-ups. Birth certificates will be required for ages 5-10, no exceptions.

Gleaton emphasized later in the meeting that citizens should only be burning leaves and small limbs in their yards – no other materials.

In an unrelated matter, he also stated that he had four emergency exit signs at the Neeses Town Hall replaced at a cost of approximately $60-80 each, plus labor.

Gleaton and council members confirmed the yearly schedule for the rest of the 2023 council meetings.

Most Neeses Council meetings will be held on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The next one will be Tuesday, Feb. 7 at that time.

The one exception will be the meeting in July. Gleaton said, “July 4th falls on the first Tuesday. We plan to move that one to the following week.”