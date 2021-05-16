Neeses honors ‘Mrs. Bethel’: Drive-thru birthday celebrates longtime town volunteer

NEESES – Neeses said thanks and wished one of its longtime resident volunteers a happy birthday with a drive-through birthday on April 18.
Mrs. Bethel Chavis Williams, 93, a member of Neeses Baptist Church, was the honoree for “Mrs. Bethel’s birthday” event held near the Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center in Neeses. It was the first time she had been out much in four years.
Williams, who stayed active in the community for many years, had never been one to stay home, but some medical conditions a few years ago and then the COVID-19 pandemic kept her mostly at home for four years. Her family members wanted to change that for her.
Connie and Stephen Winslow of Greenville, Mrs. Bethel’s granddaughter and grandson-in-law respectively; Charlotte Scott, her daughter from Jacksonville, Florida; and Michael Gleaton, her grandson and his family, sponsored the party and assisted with it. They made it possible for over 50 individuals who wished to come to drive through near the SRLC's veranda and wish Mrs. Bethel a happy birthday. Rainbow-butter-frosted cupcakes and pretzels were served, and bubble wands and party favors were passed out as well. Residents blew bubbles and tooted party horns as they drove by to make Mrs. Bethel smile.
Sonja Gleaton, town clerk of Neeses and another of Mrs. Bethel’s daughters, said, “You could see the joy in her eyes and the loving kindness shown by her family and members of the community.”
“It really touched my heart to witness their genuine love and affection for Mama,” Gleaton added.
Mrs. Bethel had a second most memorable birthday.
She said that on her 75th, someone sent her a greeting card with a hand-written note that said, “Bethel, we are sorry you are having such a hard time. We are praying that things get better soon.” A closer look at the card revealed that it was a sympathy card and not a birthday card. She said she stills laughs about that.
Not far from the SRLC where Mrs. Bethel recently spent her most memorable birthday, just a block or two away, was a sight with which she had been very familiar – a baseball field and concession stand.
Mrs. Gleaton explained, “As a faithful volunteer, Mama (Mrs. Bethel) worked in the concession stand at the baseball field for many years, making lemonade, brownies and hot dogs with her homemade chili.”
She added that Mrs. Bethel put the team uniforms together for many baseball seasons and helped out at the town hall too.
Mrs. Bethel was a faithful member of the Adopt-A-Highway group, which has received awards for picking up a lot of litter in the town, and of the Neeses Crime Watch Group, which pre-pandemic met once a month at the Neeses Town Hall and then was to start meeting at the SRLC. She was also recognized by the Town of Neeses as Volunteer of the Year at one of the Cities Mean Business Receptions.
She has observed a lot of historical events in her 93 years. When Mrs. Bethel was born in 1928, Calvin Coolidge was president of the United States, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to cross the Atlantic in an airplane, and a postage stamp was 2 cents. Since her birth, there have been 17 different total presidents.
Gleaton said, “Mama can proudly name most of them today.”
She not only lived through these historical events 93 years ago to the present day but lived through World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, the Cold War, Gulf War, War in Afghanistan, the Challenger Explosion and the 9/11 attacks.
According to Gleaton, Mrs. Bethel grew up in the hills of Alabama and said times were always hard for her family.
Mrs. Bethel said, “There were nine children in my family when my mother died, and my sisters helped take care of me. The family really had to pull together to keep going after our father was injured at work and became disabled.”
She said when they were old enough to do chores that they plowed fields, harvested crops, milked cows, fed chickens and drew water from a well. She added they also walked three miles to “Pig-Eye School.”
Mrs. Bethel said her baby sister was adopted by a loving family, but the boys were later taken by, in her words, ”the welfare,” and placed with farm families to work in their fields. That left the girls without any boys to help chop wood and do other chores. The girls somehow managed to keep going, but the children were never reunited as a family.
Mrs. Bethel moved to live with her sister in Mississippi when she was a young lady and began working there. She met a sailor as World War II was ending, Legree Chavis, a Native American from South Carolina. They were eventually married and later moved to South Carolina.
“… I missed the cooler weather and mountains of Alabama and the ocean waves of Mississippi. It took a while to get used to the flatlands of Orangeburg County, but when my husband passed away, I stayed because I had come to love the land and the people here,” Mrs. Bethel said.
The couple had four children together -- Sonja, Allen, Charlotte and Jesse. This union produced 14 grands, 30 great-grands and some great-great-grandchildren. She has given the same sage advice to each generation: “To live a good life, you must obey the 10 Commandments -- all of them -- put God first, go to church and help other people any way you can.”
One of the couple’s first jobs was working at the Savannah River Site. Mrs. Bethel worked in construction and the then-Bethel Chavis made and served sandwiches and coffee in a portable snack bar for the workers.
“I enjoyed working there, and was thankful to have a job because the economy suffered greatly after World War II. Unemployment was widespread during this depression period. People found work wherever they could; no job was too small,” Mrs. Bethel said.
When the couple moved to Neeses, Mr. and Mrs. Chavis helped area farmers plow their land and plant and harvest their crops. Mr. Chavis was also a Pentecostal evangelist.
Mrs. Bethel said they worked for a farmer named Harry Cribb, who planted tobacco, and that they picked cotton for other farmers for 5 and 10 cents per hundred pounds.
“It was hard work, but it made us strong, and the money helped pay our bills,” Mrs. Bethel said.
Mr. and Mrs. Chavis had to use a mule for plowing. Mrs. Bethel said her husband teased her about her plowing because she could plow straighter rows than he could. But she added Mr. Chavis picked cotton faster than she did, so they were evenly matched farm laborers.
Mrs. Bethel worked at Salley Manufacturing Co. for many years, and after the death of her husband, she became employed at the new Kmart in Orangeburg. She later retired from Walmart but she wanted to stay active, so she worked part-time at city hall in Orangeburg before finally retiring at age 80.
Many years after Mr. Chavis’ death, Mrs. Bethel married J.B. Williams of Cope, a retired Orangeburg County deputy. They enjoyed a few senior years together, went fishing in the Edisto River, and tended a backyard garden before he passed away. Mrs. Bethel moved back to Neeses to live with her daughter Sonja and son-in-law Kenneth Gleaton who is the current mayor of Neeses.
Mrs. Bethel is now home-bound and rheumatoid arthritis has placed restrictions on her physical activities.
Mrs. Gleaton said, “She relaxes at home these days, and the former Alan Jackson fan club member often listens to her favorite country singer’s music. But every single day, Mrs. Bethel listens to Jimmy, Donnie, and Gabriel Swaggert on SBN television.”
“I love to hear them preach the message of the cross, and that Jesus loves me. It helps me stay focused,” Mrs. Bethel said.