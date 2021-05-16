Neeses honors ‘Mrs. Bethel’: Drive-thru birthday celebrates longtime town volunteer

She has observed a lot of historical events in her 93 years. When Mrs. Bethel was born in 1928, Calvin Coolidge was president of the United States, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to cross the Atlantic in an airplane, and a postage stamp was 2 cents. Since her birth, there have been 17 different total presidents.

Gleaton said, “Mama can proudly name most of them today.”

She not only lived through these historical events 93 years ago to the present day but lived through World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, the Cold War, Gulf War, War in Afghanistan, the Challenger Explosion and the 9/11 attacks.

According to Gleaton, Mrs. Bethel grew up in the hills of Alabama and said times were always hard for her family.

Mrs. Bethel said, “There were nine children in my family when my mother died, and my sisters helped take care of me. The family really had to pull together to keep going after our father was injured at work and became disabled.”

She said when they were old enough to do chores that they plowed fields, harvested crops, milked cows, fed chickens and drew water from a well. She added they also walked three miles to “Pig-Eye School.”