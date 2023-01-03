 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Neeses home burglarized while woman slept

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Water Tank Road woman woke up Saturday to discover her Neeses home was burglarized, according to an incident report.

The front door was open, a bedroom window was slightly open and $900 in cash was missing from her pocketbook.

In other reports:

• An enclosed trailer was stolen from a Prosperity Drive worksite in Orangeburg on Thursday. The theft was caught on video, according to an incident report.

The video shows two strangers in an older-model Ford Explorer arriving at the site, hitching up the trailer and driving away.

The 7-foot-by-16-foot trailer is white.

The value of the trailer and its contents is approximately $10,000.

• Someone stole an Apple Macbook Pro from a Greywood Drive home in Branchville. The theft was reported on Saturday.

The Macbook is valued at $800.

• The owner of a 1997 burgundy Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck thinks he knows who stole it from a Fieldcrest Street location in Cope on Saturday.

The truck has a non-working right taillight, tinted windows, faded hood and a decal that says “Shuler Stables” on the rear windshield.

The value of the truck is $2,000.

• An Orangeburg County woman reported on Friday that her nephew attempted to rape her several weeks ago.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

