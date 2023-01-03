Neeses home burglarized while woman slept

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Water Tank Road woman woke up Saturday to discover her Neeses home was burglarized, according to an incident report.
The front door was open, a bedroom window was slightly open and $900 in cash was missing from her pocketbook.
In other reports:
• An enclosed trailer was stolen from a Prosperity Drive worksite in Orangeburg on Thursday. The theft was caught on video, according to an incident report.
The video shows two strangers in an older-model Ford Explorer arriving at the site, hitching up the trailer and driving away.
The 7-foot-by-16-foot trailer is white.
The value of the trailer and its contents is approximately $10,000.
• Someone stole an Apple Macbook Pro from a Greywood Drive home in Branchville. The theft was reported on Saturday.
The Macbook is valued at $800.
• The owner of a 1997 burgundy Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck thinks he knows who stole it from a Fieldcrest Street location in Cope on Saturday.
The truck has a non-working right taillight, tinted windows, faded hood and a decal that says “Shuler Stables” on the rear windshield.
The value of the truck is $2,000.
• An Orangeburg County woman reported on Friday that her nephew attempted to rape her several weeks ago.
