A US Navy veteran and his young son stood reverently before the town of Neeses’ Memorial Marker on May 29. He gently guided his little boy’s finger down the row of name plates until he found the name he was searching for, and said, “this is the name of your great-grandfather who served our country during World War II in the US Navy. He was a very brave soldier.” Saying the departed veteran’s name aloud brought tears to the man’s eyes, and the little boy nodded his head in approval as if he understood the significance of the moment.

Veterans and civilians greeted each other near the Memorial Marker before and after the Remembrance Ceremony. Some veterans shared information about their own military service, and some people talked about their deceased family members who had served in different branches of service or different wars over the years.

A visitor studied the Memorial Marker carefully and pointed to an engraved marker and said, “I didn’t know that our former Orangeburg County Councilmember, Mr. Heyward Livingston, was a sharpshooter in the US Army. And here is the name of an Army soldier who was a prisoner of war during World War II. There is a lot of military history on this marker; everyone should take time to read this.”

Neeses Mayor Kenneth Gleaton explained that the town’s marker contains names of departed veterans who served in the military that were from the Neeses community, and not just the names of veterans who died in action. The information was obtained through local church cemetery records, and some were submitted by family members of the deceased, he said.

“We plan to add more names to the marker as our research continues, and we will read those names at our next Memorial Observance,” Gleaton said.

The Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony held at the Neeses Senior’s Recreation & Leisure Center was a day of remembrance and fellowship. There was standing room only in the auditorium; every seat was filled. People stood around the walls, and some folks listened to the program from the foyer. Groups of latecomers waited on the verandah until the program ended and the luncheon began.

One couple came from Colorado Springs, Colorado, for the observance, and another couple came from Pensacola, Florida, to bring a basket of hand-made poppy flowers for the ladies. A pastor’s wife handed out souvenir earrings, and another greeter gave engraved tie pins to veterans.

Col. Reedy Hopkins (Retired) presented the keynote address and also served as Master of Ceremonies for the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony that began at 11 a.m. Posting of the Colors by the South Carolina National Guard Youth Challenged Academy of Fort Jackson, composed of Drill Sgt. Stephen Johnson, and Cadets Simpson, Williams, Kelly and Stevens, opened the ceremony. Pastor Darin Thompson of Mount Beulah Pentecostal Holiness Church gave the invocation and also led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Throughout the program, the relationships of the program participants to the departed veterans names that are listed on the town’s Memorial Marker were noted, beginning with the musical prelude by former Neeses councilmember Wanda H. Ammons who is the widow of departed US Marine veteran and Purple Heart recipient Douglas L. Ammons.

The presentation of the Memorial Wreath completed the military setting as US Navy Veteran Matthew L. Gleaton, the grandson of departed US Navy veterans Jacob Lorenza Gleaton and Kenneth Legree Chavis, placed the red-white-and-blue wreath at centerstage.

Miss Moquesha Griffith, granddaughter of departed US Army veteran Harry Griffith, gave a passionate rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Patsy Fogle, widow of departed US Air Force veteran Carrol Fogle and mother of departed US veteran Carrol Terry Fogle, accompanied Miss Griffith on the piano.

In his address, Hopkins explained the importance of Memorial Day in the United States. The retired 28-year Air Force combat veteran outlined the common beliefs of all departed veterans, and how the ‘oath of office’ links all current veterans to those who were being honored.

Hopkins is a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) as well as a 10-year member of the American Legion. His awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Air Force Meritorious Service Medal (3 OLC), the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and the Air Force Longevity Medal.

Hopkins helped plan the intricate details of the Memorial Service. He and his wife, Angie, currently own and operate the heirloom produce and livestock ‘Bronze Star’ Farm in Neeses. They are members of the town’s Senior’s Recreation and Leisure Center Luncheon Program.

Following Hopkins’ address, the Beaver Creek Baptist Church Praise Team sang the popular patriotic song, ‘God Bless The USA,’ and later, they performed "Arlington" (a song spoken from the perspective of a deceased American soldier interred at the Arlington Cemetery).

Col. Jackie Ryan Fogle, US Army (Retired), US Army veteran James E. Hoffman, US Navy veteran Joseph Garvin, and Pastor Robert Templeton of Neeses Baptist Church were readers of the departed veterans names that are listed on the Memorial Marker.

To close out the ceremony, Jerry Poor of Neeses, played the haunting tune "Taps" on the trumpet. Pastor John Sharpe of Beaver Creek Baptist Church gave the benediction and blessing of the hotdog lunch that was prepared by Councilmember Paula Hutchins of Rusty and Paula’s Restaurant of Bamberg.

Retired Navy Capt. Bill Kurz, of Pensacola, Florida, attended the town’s first Memorial Day Observance. He had this to say about the ceremony, “As a retired military officer, I have had the privilege to attend many Memorial Day Ceremonies. This Memorial Day, I had the honor of participating in the first inaugural celebration held in Neeses. Col. Reedy Hopkins did an exceptional job officiating the event, providing insight to the meaning of Memorial Day and recognizing those who gave all, their families and the Veterans in attendance. The Color Guard from Fort Jackson brought the military esprit de corps with the presentation of the colors, followed by the honoring of the memorial wreath. The event was very professional, well planned and executed. All volunteers are to be commended for their efforts in making this truly a Memorial Day to remember.”