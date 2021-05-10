Neeses, FHC partnering for COVID testing, vaccines

The Town of Neeses has partnered with Family Health Centers Inc. to have COVID-19 testing and vaccinations performed at the Neeses Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center.

"It is very important that people continue to get tested, and we are encouraging people to get their vaccination if they have not yet done so," Neeses Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said.

On Thursday, May 13, Family Health Centers Inc. will offer free mobile COVID-19 testing from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary for this drive-through station. Be advised that they will close for lunch from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. and if inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing site will close.

A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination day will be held May 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Neeses Seniors Recreation & Leisure Center. No appointment is needed and the vaccinations are free. Be prepared to wait 15 minutes after receiving a shot.

The Neeses Senior Recreation & Leisure Center is located at 220 Park St., Neeses.

Mayor's United will hold a drive-through food distribution on May 18 at 2750 Cope Road in Norway. This is a first-come, first-served event. Face masks are required and everyone must remain in their vehicles while in line.