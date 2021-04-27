Neeses farmers are pioneers in hemp processing

Ross said the entire cloning process has been a learning experience for him.

"It is probably one of the hardest things I have ever done," he said. "It took me three years to try to get it right."

"When you cut that plant, you don't have any roots," he said. "You are actually stressing it. You stick it in the dirt and try to grow roots. Once you start seeing that first root shoot out of the bottom, you are good. You are trying to keep that plant not too wet or too dry."

Ross said he experimented with different varieties of the plant and found out that Baox is among the easiest to clone.

Nature’s Highway managing director Dan Sturdevant stressed that the entire growth and cloning process is organic.

"There are no chemicals at any point in the process," he said. "Our soil-management techniques, even in here for pest management, we use other bugs as a natural deterrent."

In late April or early May, the company cuts some stock from the mother plants and within a nine-day period will transplant and grow them in a 4-acre field.