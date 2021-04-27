Neeses farmers are pioneers in hemp processing

NEESES -- Ross and Andy Fogle exude excitement and enthusiasm as visitors descend upon Carolina Fresh Farms.
The men have a lot to share with the small tour group about the pioneering efforts ongoing at the Savannah Highway farm in hemp growth, processing and cannabidiol (CBD) extraction.
It is the only farm operation in the entire T&D Region to be completely vertically integrated in the hemp-processing industry and resembles a cross between a farm and a laboratory.
"It is a niche market," Nature's Highway Vice President of Farming Ross Fogle said. But it is a niche market that he is confident has a bright future. "It is going to make it. I know it is."
"There are too many benefits from hemp from epilepsy, seizures, pain," he said. "The list goes on and on. I have helped too many people with my product. I have no question we are going to do good. It is just going to take time."
About three years ago, Ross and Andy began talking with a friend, John Jameson, who was co-founder of North Carolina-based Carolina CannaTech.
"We found out about the permit (making it legal to grow the crop) and we got together and started talking," Ross said. "They said we will sell it if you grow it. It kind of made sense."
Carolina CannaTech announced in December 2020 it would build a new privately funded cannabis oil-extraction facility. The 2,400-square-foot cannabidiol facility is on a 50-acre parcel of the farm.
The facility uses extraction and evaporating methods and equipment to turn their farm-grown hemp into crude oil and eventually to a distillate, or full-spectrum CBD, which is used in Nature's Highway's products. Nature's Highway is the company's own CBD product brand.
Monday's tour was held to showcase the crop's planting season when the hemp plant clones in the greenhouse are cut and planted in four acres of fields around the extraction facility.
The process
The company purchases the four to 5-month-old "mother" hemp plants in North Carolina and then places them in the greenhouse to clone. The plants are grown under controlled conditions.
Currently, about 185 mother plants are in the greenhouse, from which 80,000 plants are being cloned.
The plants are the Baox variety and will be used for all finished CBD oil products in the current year. The company is also testing new varieties of plants this year called Goliath and Hurricane. These varieties will remain in the greenhouse.
"We have supplemental light to help them grow," Ross Fogle explained. "You need about 12 to 13 hours of light. In the winter, we get about 10."
The greenhouse also has cooling fans and ventilation, as well as misting mechanisms.
Ross said the entire cloning process has been a learning experience for him.
"It is probably one of the hardest things I have ever done," he said. "It took me three years to try to get it right."
"When you cut that plant, you don't have any roots," he said. "You are actually stressing it. You stick it in the dirt and try to grow roots. Once you start seeing that first root shoot out of the bottom, you are good. You are trying to keep that plant not too wet or too dry."
Ross said he experimented with different varieties of the plant and found out that Baox is among the easiest to clone.
Nature’s Highway managing director Dan Sturdevant stressed that the entire growth and cloning process is organic.
"There are no chemicals at any point in the process," he said. "Our soil-management techniques, even in here for pest management, we use other bugs as a natural deterrent."
In late April or early May, the company cuts some stock from the mother plants and within a nine-day period will transplant and grow them in a 4-acre field.
"We modified a combine head and instead of using pesticides or weed control, we go through the rows every week and it kicks dirt over the root bulbs so it kills all the weeds naturally and it creates a healthier plant," Sturdevant said.
The plants will grow and are tested regularly for CBD and THC content through late September. They will be harvested at a time when they are within state and federal guidelines.
Hemp’s THC concentration cannot exceed .3% on a dried-weight basis. Anything above that is considered marijuana and is illegal in the state.
While CBD is a component of hemp, by itself it does not cause a “high.” CBD has been touted for a wide variety of health issues.
The hemp biomass is then dried and filtered.
"We use something called a super-chilled ethanol extractor which puts the biomass under pressure with -70-degree Celsius," Sturdevant said. The process helps to extract about 96% of the CBD content out of the biomass."
"We spin that in a rotovap (rotary evaporator), which is the same science of a still," Sturdevant explained. "We burn the ethanol off of it and what you are left is crude oil with about 60% CBD."
Carolina CannaTech worked in partnership with New River Distilling Company in Boone, North Carolina, to design and build the facility’s equipment and systems.
"At that point, you can take a step further," Sturdevant said, noting the product goes through a short path distillation machine that helps further filter the crude oil into distillate and the final product.
"It is about the color and consistency of honey," Sturdevant said. "That is what all the finished goods are made with and that is where the market really exists to sell bulk oil is bulk distillate."
The distillate is about 87% to 93% CBD, Sturdevant said.
"We can extract several liters a day of crude oil at a very comfortable pace," he said. "Within a growing season, we can easily process everything we are growing."
Market
Carolina CannaTech sells its product either as CBD crude oil (for other extracting/production companies) or primarily as distillate for final goods such as tinctures, gummies, and topical lotions and salves.
The company's customer base is primarily the Carolinas.
Sturdevant expressed hope that growers locally will catch on to what he is optimistic will be a growing market.
"Hopefully our customer base will see there is quality products being grown right here in the Southeast," Sturdevant said. "You don't have to get it from the West Coast or Colorado."
"They got a bit of a head start on us, but I think we have caught up pretty well and we got high-quality products being grown right here in their back yard," he said.
Carolina Cannatech employs five and plans to grow its employee base.
"We hope to continue to grow both the sales and the operations side," Sturdevant said. "We are seeing signs that it (the bulk market) is stabilizing this year and hope it continues to do that."
Sturdevant said when the market comes back, Carolina Cannatech and Carolina Fresh Farms -- because it grows, processes and extracts its own oil -- will be ready to take advantage of the market bump.
The CBD oil market has been hit hard, however.
Sturdevant said that when the 2018 Farm Bill came out allowing hemp production, the market took off quickly but then contracted.
"There has been a glut of really cheap CBD oil on the market so the bulk market has virtually disappeared," Sturdevant said.
Sturdevant said the price of a liter of bulk CBD distillate has gone down as much as 90% from its peak.
Sturdevant said as a result, Carolina Cannatech is focused on streamlining and making its operations as efficient as possible in readiness for a bullish CBD market.
Sturdevant is optimistic the market will pick up.
"We are already seeing some secondary markets for hemp products come back, whether it is the spent biomass being used for fuel," he said. "Some producers put it in pellets and sell it for people to use in wood stoves or in smokers."
He said the lipids or fats of the hemp plant that are taking off during the extraction process have also been used in wax for candles and in plastics.
Local growers?
The federal Farm Bill signed into law in 2014 approved the growth of hemp for research purposes in the states that allow it. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law in May 2018 making it legal for farmers to grow the crop here.
Hemp has been grown in Orangeburg County since 2018. Initially, there was a cap on the number of growers or acres that could be grown. That cap is no longer in place.
There are a little over a dozen hemp processors permitted by the S.C. Department of Agriculture in the state.
There are a couple hundred growers permitted by the S.C. Department of Agriculture to grow the crop.
Hemp has not quite caught on locally. The lack of buyers has been the greatest hurdle for growers.
Ross Fogle said when hemp rolled out, promises of a monetary windfall were made that that did come to fruition.
"That is why a lot of people fell out of this," Ross Fogle said. "All the buyers promised this stuff and at the end of the day, they all fell out."
He said unless a person is doing everything -- growing, processing and selling -- it is difficult to make a living on.
He says he only knows of one person in Orangeburg County growing hemp.
"Most everybody I know has quit," he said. "Nobody is buying biomass."
Ross says he knows of some growers that still have distillate in storage containers with nowhere to sell it.
"This thing started out and it was like $6,000 a liter," Fogle said. "Now you are looking to get $400 a liter."
"The only way I can get a lot of my cost and profit out of it is by doing it myself," Fogle said. "I take it all the way to retail."
Fogle said if he had to tell a farmer what to do, he would encourage starting small -- no more than an acre.
"Do not exceed your means," he said, noting that when he started out he spent lots of money on plastic, drip take, water and fertilizer.
But Fogle says in growing this for the past four years, he has learned some tricks of the trade.
He no longer uses plastic but just bare dirt and a plow.
"It loves to be plowed," he said. "Last year was a bumper crop."
Fogle also said he keeps moisture under control in the greenhouse.
"If you keep them too wet, they will wilt," he said.
Fogle admitted like any part of farming, hemp production does come with risks.
"It is a lot of risk" he said. "The average farmer is not going to take that much risk. We already take enough risk. It is a gamble especially with a new crop like this."
For more information about Nature's Highway, visit natureshighwaycbd.com, or contact Nature’s Highway at 833- 649-9223 or contact@natureshighwaycbd.com.