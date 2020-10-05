 Skip to main content
Neeses family displaced by fire
alert

Red Cross
SOURCE: WIKIPEDIA

A Neeses family of four has been displaced after a Sunday morning fire.

The Neeses Fire Department responded to fire on Rice Street at about 7 a.m.

The fire caused significant damage to the residence and it has been deemed unlivable, according to the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

The Red Cross recommends families protect themselves by taking the following steps:

• Testing smoke alarms each month to ensure they’re working — which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.

• Practicing an escape plan twice a year increases the odds of survival.

• Escaping in less than two minutes can be the difference between survival and tragedy.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

