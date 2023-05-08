A 26-year-old Neeses man has been identified as the person who died following a collision on Saturday night.

Joshua Roberts of Henry Road, Neeses, was pronounced dead at MUSC Health-Orangeburg from injuries sustained in the collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean D. Fogle.

The collision occurred at 11:54 p.m. on S.C. Highway 389 near Iris Lane, south of Neeses.

A 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on S.C. 389 when it collided with an ATV, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Lena Butler.

Roberts, the driver of the ATV, was transported to the hospital and later died. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

The collision remains under investigation.