Neeses couple alive after home demolished by suspected tornado

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A suspected tornado cut a swath of destruction through Neeses early Monday morning but luckily spared the lives of an 80-year-old man and his wife.

Robert Logan and his wife, Jennifer, were pulled from their home in Neeses early Monday after the home was torn from its foundation and blown in two different directions in what his family is suspecting was a tornado.

The National Weather Service is investigating possible tornado touchdowns in Orangeburg and Bamberg counties during a severe thunderstorm event.

Jonathan Harley, Logan's nephew, said his family lives near his uncle on the next street.

"It was about 6:05 when it came through. We live on the street over. We got a call about 6:10 or 6:20, telling us to come check on them. At about the time we got here, the neighbors from across the street ... had pulled my uncle out and his wife and took them down to Orangeburg," Harley said.

The two are now at the Regional Medical Center. They totally lost their home, which was surrounded by pieces twisted metal and an uprooted tree, but Harley said the family is grateful they are still alive.

"Everything is pretty much totally lost as you can see. As an 80-year-old man, we're lucky that he's alive. I think they said that he had some lacerations on his head, her legs are not working right, but they're conscious and speaking. We're just waiting on an update from the hospital. Right now we're just trying to salvage what we can," Harley said.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 21 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.