Neeses council meets Thursday

NEESES – Neeses Town Council will meet Thursday after cancelling its Tuesday meeting because of bad weather.

Mayor Kenneth Gleaton said over email on Tuesday, "Our Town Council meeting for tonight has been cancelled due to bad weather. We plan to reschedule and have it on Thursday night, April 7."

The rescheduled regular Neeses Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7 at the Neeses Town Hall.

Former mayor and former councilman Joseph "Joe" Corbett is slated to be sworn in as a councilman during the meeting. He won a recent special election for an empty council seat.

