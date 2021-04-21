Neeses-based Boy Scouts troop participates in tree-planting event for Earth Day

The Boy Scouts of America Indians Water Council Troop 500 of Neeses is participating in a tree-planting event in recognition of Earth Day.

"It is an educational opportunity and a way to teach them about their environment and to bring environmental awareness about environment changes," said Ronald Mosley, Orangeburg Troop 500 scoutmaster and BSA’s Edisto District commissioner of the Indian Waters Council. "It is one thing to hear about it, but it is about learning how to do it as well and about the impact you personally have in that change."

About 15 Boy Scouts and 11 Cub Scouts from the troop, as well as troop leaders, will gather Saturday, April 24, to plant trees in recognition of Earth Day, which is Thursday, April 22.

The tree-planting effort will be a part of PowerPlantSC, a statewide project spearheaded by the S.C. Floodwater Commission. The objective is to plant 3.2 million pine trees across South Carolina.

Each individual scout will plant five trees and will be asked to help provide stewardship to the tree to ensure it is growing properly over the years. Scouts will receive an event-specific patch that will be on each one's uniform.

Each of the trees will be named by the boys.