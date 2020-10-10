Neeses Adopt-A-Highway recognized by KOCB

Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful just received an excellent report from the Neeses Adopt-A-Highway group.
They were unable to hold their usual townwide cleanup event due to COVID-19. However, some of the Adopt-A-Highway group went out on their own and picked up litter during the months of July and August. When they finished their area, they took their bags to Neeses Town Hall to be counted and to have the trash disposed. The number of bags totaled 87. The areas that were cleaned were: Neeses Highway (both sides (x2) for 3 miles = 6 miles), Savannah Highway (both sides (x2) for 1 mile = 2 miles), Park Street, Rice Street, Watertank Road, Silversprings Road and Ninety Six Road for an approximate distance of 9 and a quarter miles.
It took approximately 26 hours to clean these roadways of 1,305 pounds of the litter by the six people who volunteered their time to clean their town. Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful provided the materials to this group to help with the cleanup. The materials came from grant funds provided through a PalmettoPride Community Grant or from materials provided by PalmettoPride and Keep SC Beautiful. By this group giving them this feedback, KOCB has been able to file a report to Keep America Beautiful. These numbers will be used to help South Carolina receive grant funds from Keep America Beautiful. The funds are made up of donations from manufacturers of cigarettes, beer and soft drinks. Fast food businesses contribute to these funds too. The grant funds are not tax dollars.
How does litter affect everyone? Three ways: One, the litter on the ground is ugly. No one desires to live in a place that is littered. How can we get supplies to help with the cleanup? The litter is surveyed periodically. How much is cigarette litter? How much is from alcohol? How much is from fast food? What is the source of the litter? In turn, these numbers are presented to companies. From their profits, donations are made. The profits come from the margin above cost that a manufacturer charges for a product. Manufacturers raise their cost to cover the cost of donations to keep their profit margins healthy.
Second, the consumer is affected by a higher cost of these products.
Third, new businesses and industry look at an area before locating. How neat is the area? Neat areas have neat people living there. Businesses and industries bring in a better standard of living and education. They help an area grow into a healthier thriving community. Working together, we can energize our community to be a cleaner, a healthier and a thriving area, the group said.
Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful thanks Neeses Adopt-A-Highway group for helping us to help our state, our county and our affiliate be stronger. By keeping the Town of Neeses cleaner, they have helped raise their standard of living.
