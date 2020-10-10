Neeses Adopt-A-Highway recognized by KOCB

They were unable to hold their usual townwide cleanup event due to COVID-19. However, some of the Adopt-A-Highway group went out on their own and picked up litter during the months of July and August. When they finished their area, they took their bags to Neeses Town Hall to be counted and to have the trash disposed. The number of bags totaled 87. The areas that were cleaned were: Neeses Highway (both sides (x2) for 3 miles = 6 miles), Savannah Highway (both sides (x2) for 1 mile = 2 miles), Park Street, Rice Street, Watertank Road, Silversprings Road and Ninety Six Road for an approximate distance of 9 and a quarter miles.

It took approximately 26 hours to clean these roadways of 1,305 pounds of the litter by the six people who volunteered their time to clean their town. Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful provided the materials to this group to help with the cleanup. The materials came from grant funds provided through a PalmettoPride Community Grant or from materials provided by PalmettoPride and Keep SC Beautiful. By this group giving them this feedback, KOCB has been able to file a report to Keep America Beautiful. These numbers will be used to help South Carolina receive grant funds from Keep America Beautiful. The funds are made up of donations from manufacturers of cigarettes, beer and soft drinks. Fast food businesses contribute to these funds too. The grant funds are not tax dollars.