Nearly $6M approved for storm survivors

About a month after the federal disaster declaration for South Carolina’s April 13 storms, nearly $6 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for survivors.

Three tornadoes struck Orangeburg County that day. One, with winds reaching 140 mph, killed two people in the Neeses area.

The funds include grants from FEMA and low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration to help with uninsured or underinsured losses.

More than $3.3 million in SBA low-interest disaster loans have been approved for homeowners, renters and business owners to rebuild or repair property.

More than $2.6 million in FEMA grants have been approved for survivors. This includes more than $1.5 million to make repairs to make homes livable, more than $500,000 to pay for somewhere to stay and nearly $300,000 to replace essential personal items.

Nearly 530 South Carolina homeowners and renters have been approved for this help.

Survivors in Aiken, Barnwell, Berkeley, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens counties have until Tuesday, June 30 to apply for federal disaster help.

Register for assistance in one of three ways: