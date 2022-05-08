Navy vet/SCSU student receives scholarship to HBCU craft school

U.S. Navy veteran Kenneth Fleetwood, an art education major at South Carolina State University, recently was awarded a full scholarship to Penland School of Craft in Penland, North Carolina.

Fleetwood will attend the Penland School for a week at the end of May 2022 to explore wheel throwing, in an intensive workshop. During the workshop, students have access to the studio at all hours of the day to provide unlimited time for exploration, learning and research.

“My goal is become an art educator and maybe even use art to assist disabled vets in their recovery,” Fleetwood said. “This scholarship is very exciting to receive and will allow me to enhance my skills as an artist. I have always embraced the arts even in high school I was an art major.

“I use art in every aspect of my life including cake decorating, wood working, painting and photography. I am very grateful and hope that these skills will help me to be a blessing to artist of all ages,” he said.

In 2019, Penland School of Craft created the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Craft Tour. The first session of that program included 13 students from SC State and Claflin University.

Students were awarded an all-expense paid trip to visit and experience the craft school for three days. From that program, Penland created the HBCU Partners Scholarship for schools that participate in the HBCU Craft Tour. The HBCU Partners Scholarship includes full tuition, room and board, materials and a travel stipend.

Originally from Philadelphia, Fleetwood resides in Holly Hill. He is a father of three and a grandfather of nine. He has custody of his 13-year-old grandson with autism who requires constant guidance and supervision.

Fleetwood is retired from the U.S. Navy and a commercial photography graduate of Trident Technical College in 2020. He started at SC State in fall semester that same year as an art education major.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0