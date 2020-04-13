National Weather Service investigating possible Orangeburg, Bamberg tornadoes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

National Weather Service teams are headed to Orangeburg County to check out the paths of possible tornadoes and the damage they caused along the way. Two potential tornadoes may have also been felt in Bamberg County.

The National Weather Service has received reports of numerous trees down and homes being damaged along the paths of the potential Orangeburg County tornadoes on Monday morning.

Two of the potential tornadoes may have started at the Savannah River Site.

One headed southwest toward Elko, then to Livingston, to an area north of Neeses, toward Wolfton and ended in an area west of St. Matthews.

The other went toward the Williston area and ended in an area north of Springfield.

Another potential tornado would have tracked close to Love’s Travel Stop at U.S. Highway 301.

The National Weather Service says two potential tornadoes could have also impacted the Bamberg County area.

One appears to have started in the Yenome area, moved to an area south of Hilda, on to Denmark and an area west of Cope.

Another may have been felt in the Ehrhardt area.

No potential tornadoes were reported in Calhoun County.

