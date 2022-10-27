National pet supply retailer Petco opening on North Road

A national pet supply retailer is opening a store on North Road and making its first entry into The T&D Region market.

Petco Animal Supplies Stores Inc. (Petco) is planning to locate a store across from Tractor Supply, according to a property deed on file at the Orangeburg County Register of Deeds.

Petco sells pet food, products and services, as well as certain types of live small animals.

Texas-based Embree Development Group Inc. is developing the property.

Petco did not immediately respond to media questions about the company's plans.

It would be the first Petco in The T&D Region.

There are 22 other Petco stores in the state, according to the company's website.

Founded in 1965 as a mail-order veterinary supply company in California, Petco grew into a pet food and supplies chain.

The company, headquartered in San Diego, California, operates more than 1,500 pet-care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico. The stores offer merchandise, companion animals, grooming, training and a growing network of on-site veterinary hospitals and mobile veterinary clinics.

The company employs more than 27,000.

In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, Petco also works with local animal welfare groups across the country.