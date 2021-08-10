 Skip to main content
National Night Out on Thursday
National Night Out on Thursday

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety’s rescheduled National Night Out event will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event was rescheduled from last week due to the threat of rain.

A parade will run from the Downtown Pavilion to Centennial Park in Edisto Memorial Gardens, where the rally will be held.

The kid-friendly event will also serve as a back to school bash.

Among this year’s sponsors are South Carolina State University, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and JB Martial Arts.

This year’s theme is “Unity in the Community.” The event is meant to raise awareness of crime in the community and allow citizens to connect with law enforcement officers.

