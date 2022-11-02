National Arc of Voter Justice visits SC State’s campus

ORANGEBURG -- Students gathered at South Carolina State University’s Student Plaza to take part in the National Arc of Voter Justice Campaign.

The purpose of the campaign is to bring awareness about voter suppression among the Black community and to encourage students to register to vote. The awareness campaign featured a bus tour that is scheduled to visit various Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the nation.

“SC State University is one of the stops that we had on our National Arc of Voter Justice. We started in Minneapolis, Minnesota and we’re going all the way down to Jacksonville, Florida,” said Daryl Jones, board chair and co-leader of the Transformative Justice Coalition. “We’re making stops, particularly in African American and Latin American areas, to encourage people to come out and vote.”

During the campaign, food trucks and vendors were set up for students to receive free food, books, and merchandise. They had the opportunity to registered to vote, as well as learn more about the campaign initiative.

“One of the things that’s happening across this nation right now is that they are banning books and banning primarily our history. Many of the books like ‘The Bluest Eye’ by Toni Morrison and other books by black authors are not allowed to be taught at these public institutions,” Jones said.

Many of those banned books were passed out to students on SC State’s campus to shed light on some of the civil rights and racial issues African Americans dealt with throughout history.

African American Policy Forum (AAPF), which is one of the campaign partners, is the entity responsible for distributing the books.

“I loved being on SC State’s campus. I loved the energy, and I’m so glad the students came out to learn a little bit of what they don’t know,” said Antoine McCants, member of the AAPF.

According to Jones, they will be distributing approximately 6,000 books to students at HBCU’s across the nation, specifically in areas where voting rights activism has been heightened due to reports of voter suppression.

The Transformative Justice Coalition is adamant about making sure students learn and adequately know their history. That is why they partnered with other organizations who have the same goal in bringing awareness about voter suppression amongst minority groups.

“If you were to track the states that banned books related to African American history, you would find that it parallels states that are trying to suppress Black voters,” Jones said. “There’s an interconnection between trying to suppress your vote and suppress your knowledge.”

The National Arc of Voter Justice is part of a larger campaign by the Transformative Justice Coalition called Ten Million More Black Voters.

Coalitions involved in the National Arc of Voter Justice Campaign include the Transformative Justice Coalition, AAPF, Black Voters Matter, Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the National Coalition of Concerned Black Men, the National Newspaper Publishers Association, the League of Women Voters and the Hip-Hop Caucus.

“This was an awesome turnout. It’s been exciting to watch the students as they go for their food and books,” Jones said. “The Bulldogs are getting registered to vote, and I think we’ve registered so many voters here today, it’s just been really great.

“That’s what this is about – get them registered, get them active, you can’t vote and get in the game unless your registered,” he said.

SC State freshman Rejoice Anaele participated in the campaign and received several free books. She got a chance to visit the food truck, network and learn more about how she can be an advocate for eliminating voter suppression.

She had the pleasure of meeting Kimberle’ Crenshaw, one of the authors who helped develop the ‘Critical Race Theory’ book and took a photo with her, which was a memorable moment for her.

“This has been a very good experience,” Anaele said. “I think it’s so important what they’re doing here, and it’s an opportunity that a lot of people at HBCUs don’t get to have. And it just expands people’s knowledge about things that they may not be aware of.”

“I think we need to have more events like this, especially since we’re an HBCU. This was definitely a highlight and one of my favorite things that has happened at this school so far,” she said.