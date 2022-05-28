NASCAR's Ryan Newman headlines Boy Scout fundraiser in Orangeburg

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman will be the guest speaker Thursday, June 2, at an Orangeburg barbecue fundraiser benefiting the Boy Scouts of America Indian Waters Council-Edisto District.

The event will be held at 3138 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg at the Patten Seed Co., parent company of SuperSod, offices. Dinner will begin at 6 p.m.

There is no set price, but a $100 donation at the door is expected to attend the dinner. It is the first time an in-person event has been held since COVID.

Thus far about $25,000 is pledged, though the event has averaged over $100,000 a year.

"It has been very successful," Patten Seed Company CEO Jim Roquemore said. "People have remained pretty loyal to the Boy Scouts. For the size of Orangeburg County and per capita, we have always been leading the state if not the country in per-capita donations."

The fundraiser promotes fellowship and recognition of the Boy Scouts and their mission and the top supporters of the Indian Waters Council-Edisto District.

Newman, nicknamed "Rocket Man," has led over 4,850 laps and his 51 poles are the ninth most in NASCAR history.

He was named the Cup Series rookie of the year in 2002 and won the 2008 Daytona 500 and the 2013 Brickyard 400.

He has finished inside the top 10 of the final Cup standings on seven occasions; including a second-place finish in 2014, and has qualified for the NASCAR Cup playoffs on nine different occasions since its inception in 2004. He was also named NASCAR Driver of the Year in 2003.

The “Rocket Man” nickname held true in 2003 as he continued to lead the series in most poles with 11.

Newman also won eight races that year, the most of any driver en route to another sixth-place finish in the standings.

Postseason honors included the 2003 SPEED Driver of the Year, the National Motorsports Press Association Richard Petty Driver of the Year, the Benny Kahn/Daytona Beach News-Journal Driver of the Year and The Sporting News’ Dale Earnhardt Toughest Driver of the Year.

In 2020, the 44-year-old was just feet away from his second Daytona 500 title in the season opener but was hospitalized following a crash at the finish line. But Newman walked out of a Florida hospital just two days following the incident and missed just three races in total.

Newman ran 15th in his first race back, one of four top-15s within the first six races of the new-look NASCAR schedule due to the coronavirus.

Outside of a late-season top 10, his best run came in the first race at Martinsville, where he ran 12th. In total the Indiana native finished with two top-10s, highlighted by a season-best sixth-place run in a chaotic fall Talladega race.

The Indiana native currently lives in Statesville, North Carolina. He has two children and when he is not racing, he enjoys vintage cars, farming, hunting and fishing.

The annual fundraiser has been held for a number of years, drawing some noteworthy names.

Former Atlanta Braves hitting coach Terry Pendleton, outfielders Jeff Francoeur, Chipper Jones and Braves shortstop Jeff Blauser, and racer Rusty Wallace have all participated in the event in the past.

Others who have attended include: actor Bill Murray, former Cleveland Cavalier center Brad Daugherty, world champion bowhunter Johnny Heath, recording artists Edwin McCain, a South Carolina native, and Orangeburg’s own Bryson Jennings.

For more information about the event, contact Candy Fant at 803-622-2212. Individuals are encouraged to let Fant know of their planned attendance before the event so a proper head count can be obtained for the meal.

