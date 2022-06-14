Nancy Mace wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Nancy Mace wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A 28-year-old Orangeburg man was acquitted of a murder charge on Wednesday. On Thursday, he was back in custody and accused of trying to kill …
Orangeburg County
An 18-year-old was shot and killed during an altercation around 12:32 a.m. Monday, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident…
The Bamberg Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred over the weekend.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a “missing and endangered” Bowman man.
One person died in an early morning crash on Monday in Orangeburg County.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking clues in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Vance man last month.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA – A former Orangeburg County School District employee will serve almost three years in prison after admitting he stole money intended…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.