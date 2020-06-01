NAACP will continue to seek justice, Orangeburg leader says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Orangeburg NAACP on Monday released a statement related to the death of George Floyd and the protests that have followed.

Following is the statement by Barbara Johnson Williams, president of the Orangeburg Branch NAACP:

"We are saddened and appalled by the murder of George Floyd. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family.

"Too many lives are brutality taken by the hands of police brutality in the black community. We continue to struggle with the fact that Mr. Floyd’s human rights, voting rights, and, yes, his civil rights have been denied -- not only for him but for Ahmadu Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Philando Castile, Walter Scott, Tamir Rice, and countless others who we did not witness murdered on video.

"The NAACP has and will continue to work with law enforcement to help stage peaceful protests to eradicate injustice and racism and at the same time respect diversity. We have to continue to address systemic racism.

"We have always been out front protesting against injustice, racial hatred and bigotry.