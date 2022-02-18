 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NAACP to hold program

NAACP

The Orangeburg Branch NAACP will hold its virtual Black History Program at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.

The link for viewing is http://facebook.com/orangeburgnaacp/live

For additional information, call 803-534-1598.

