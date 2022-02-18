NAACP to hold program

The Orangeburg Branch NAACP will hold its virtual Black History Program at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.
The link for viewing is http://facebook.com/orangeburgnaacp/live
For additional information, call 803-534-1598.
