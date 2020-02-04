{{featured_button_text}}
The Orangeburg Branch NAACP Annual Black History Program will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg.

The theme for the program is "Our Lives Matter: Make Your Vote Count!”

“The annual Black History Program promotes membership and focuses on the vital role that the NAACP has played in paving the way for freedom and justice,” NAACP Branch President Barbara Williams said.

“Some of the best choirs and individuals from our community will entertain us. In honor of Black History Month, you are invited to visit with the authors, vendors and view display tables set up by various community organizations. This year again we will spotlight our youth with presentations of their oratorical skills, recognize churches and organizations with the largest NAACP memberships as well as persons who made contributions to the community. It will be our great honor to have you present at our annual Black History Program,” she said.

For additional information, contact Nettie Jennings, 803-536-1779.

