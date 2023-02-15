The Orangeburg Branch NAACP Annual Black History Program will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg.
This year’s theme is “We Are Tired of Dying.”
The program is held annually to promote membership and recognize individuals who have made worthwhile contributions to people of color. Students will perform oratorical speeches.
“We also emphasize the purpose and importance of the NAACP as being a vital organization, letting our youth know that truly the struggle continues,” stated Barbara Johnson-Williams, president of the Orangeburg Branch NAACP.
“Education will be highlighted as important and vital because people locally and nationally signed petitions, left their homes in the South in search of a better life for their families as well as better schools, and the right to vote as well as a part of the decision-making process. Young people need to know that there is a lot of work to be done in the area of economic development and getting people to contribute to housing for poor, and quality health care,” she said.
Exhibit tables featuring Black history themes will be displayed by organizations and churches.