The Orangeburg Branch NAACP will celebrate Women's History Month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

The event will be held at Jamison’s Pharmacy at 1225 Goff Avenue, Orangeburg.

There will be a voter registration and education drive, voter ID, free voter registration cards, COVID vaccines, a blood drive and recruiters from South Carolina State University, Claflin University and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. There will also be free food and prizes.