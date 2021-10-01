NAACP offers help with housing assistance paperwork

The Calhoun County branch of the NAACP is helping people complete necessary paperwork for COVID-19 housing assistance.

Funds are available to assist South Carolina households that are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SC Stay Plus program provides payments directly to landlords and utility companies on behalf of affected renters.

Events will be offered at the Calhoun County Library on the following dates:

• Saturday, Oct. 2 - 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 4 – 1–6 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 15 – 1-6 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 16 – 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 30 – 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The session on Monday, Oct. 18 was moved to Oct. 30.

If you have questions, email calhouncountynaacp@gmail.com.

Note: Stay Safe Plus will not cover rent or utilities for renters living in Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Richland or Spartanburg counties. Renters in those counties are encouraged to contact their county’s housing office to apply for rental assistance.