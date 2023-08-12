Everyone is invited to attend the Orangeburg Branch NAACP 28th Annual Freedom Fund Banquet at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church.

The theme is: “Education: The Roadmap to Freedom and Justice.”

The speaker for this year's event is the Rev. Telley Lynnette Gadson, “Pastor T.”

Gadson is the district superintendent/chief missional strategist at the "heart-warming" Hartsville District, The South Carolina Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.

She is also founder/visionary and CEO of Creative Excellence Opportunities and many other community organizations.

The Orangeburg Branch of the NAACP’s mission is to ensure the political, educational and economic equality of all people and to eliminate race-based discrimination.

To accomplish this goal, the group engages in yearly fundraisers.

This event provides adults and youth in the community with the opportunities and resources needed for educational, economic, personal and social development.

The Edisto Fork United Methodist Church Christian Life Center is located at 356 Lariot Road, off of U.S. Highway 301 South, in Orangeburg.

For more information, contact Clarence F. Bonnette at 803-747-2086 or President Barbara Johnson-Williams at 803-534-1598.