The Orangeburg Branch NAACP Annual Black History Program was held Sunday, Feb. 19, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg. This theme was: “We Are Tired of Dying.” The program is held annually to promote membership. Local students performed Black History Month oratorical speeches. Black History display tables were set up by various organizations. Presentations were made to churches and organizations with the largest NAACP membership. Pictured, from left, are Imani Jean; Breanna Izzard - SCSU NAACP Chapter president; Malachi Jean; Clarence Bonnette - 2nd place display table winner/St. Paul Baptist Church; Aminaz Howell, Connie Portee - display table 3rd place winner - Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.; Sarah Priester - display table judge, the Rev. Charcey N. Priester Sr.; Margaret Morris - Black History program chair; Coach Willie Jeffries - master of ceremonies; Richard Morris - display table judge; Rosemary Griffin and Company Director Neshell Mantle - 3rd place oratorical speech winner; Sandra F.B. Glover - Life Membership chair; Peyton Holliman - secretary of Youth Council; Pinkey Carter - 1st place display table winner/president, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Ava Ferguson - 2nd place oratorical speech winner; Kristin Morris - display table judge; Barbara Johnson-Williams - Orangeburg Branch NAACP president.