N.C. robbery suspect found at Orangeburg job

A man wanted on kidnapping and robbery charges in North Carolina was taken into custody after he lost his Orangeburg job, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

Ziphira Remoned McDuffie, 36, of Threson Street, was charged in Orangeburg with being a fugitive from justice.

McDuffie was an employee at Bimbo Bakeries, located at 297 Broughton Street.

He was suspended from work for allegedly refusing to perform a task two weeks ago, a manager told police.

McDuffie returned Tuesday after the two-week suspension ended, but again allegedly wouldn’t listen to his supervisors. The manager requested that McDuffie be terminated.

McDuffie was officially terminated on Wednesday, the report said.

At 5:30 a.m. Thursday, an employee notified management that McDuffie was in the parking lot of the business.

McDuffie was allowed inside and had a meeting with supervisors, the manager said.

At that time, supervisors told McDuffie he’d been terminated and not to return to the business, the report said. McDuffie allegedly “almost fought several employees and was escorted out.”

A manager called police.

When police arrived, they provided city dispatchers with McDuffie’s name and birthdate.

Dispatchers told police that McDuffie had full extradition warrants from the Lumberton, N.C. Police Department for kidnapping, possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy.

Officers were given a description of McDuffie and patrolled the area looking for him.

An officer saw someone in the 200 block of Broughton Street that matched his description. The man wouldn’t confirm his name, so the officer detained him until he could be identified.

The man told the officer he worked at Bimbo Bakeries and a manager would recognize him. The manager said the man was not McDuffie and officers released him.

Officers learned that McDuffie was living at a Threson Street address and went to speak to him there.

They took McDuffie into custody at the residence. McDuffie had $834 in cash in one of his pockets, the report states.

According to the Lumberton Police Department, McDuffie is one of two suspects in an armed robbery at a gas station on April 15, 2022.

The first suspect was taken into custody on April 22, 2022. He is a 20-year-old Lumberton man.