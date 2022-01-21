‘My cabinets are stocked’: Residents pray, check supplies ahead of storm

The possibility of freezing rain and power outages had some residents stocking up cupboards and making other preparations on Friday to stay safe - and warm.

"I'm very concerned. During the pandemic, everybody is trying to get back to work and what not. Now, it looks like with the storm coming through, a lot of people are working over the weekend and what not. I'm concerned about people getting back and forth to work," said Herbert Frazier, a resident of the Canaan community.

Frazier and his family have made preparations for their own safety and comfort.

“Right now, my cabinets are stocked. Since the pandemic, we tried to keep some food in the cabinets and food in the freezer. We're basically making sure we have enough water and gasoline in the cars, cell phones are charged up and that we have some extra batteries,” he said. “We have a winter kit that we usually keep at the house.”

Orangeburg resident Rosalyn Edwards was also not taking any chances with the storm.

"I'm doing the basic things. I’ve got batteries, I’ve got my lanterns out and I've got water, just preparing in case of the storm. I have medicine packed up in case we're without lights. It's basically what the weather advisory asked us to do," Edwards said.

She was concerned about possible ice accumulation.

"I'm concerned about the black ice and the power outages and being without power. That's one of the main concerns. I've charged up all of my devices. I also have a battery-powered lantern that has a USB port in it. I've just covered the basics to be ready in case something happens," Edwards said.

She’s confident God will able to take her and others through the storm as he has with past inclement weather events.

“We just have to pray. I'm counting on him to do the same thing again,” Edwards said.

Orangeburg resident Michele Lucas said on Friday morning that she wasn't immediately concerned about the storm.

“I think it's going to be OK. I don't think that Orangeburg will get as much ice, maybe rain like we did last week. I think maybe Columbia will get the icy part of it, but I think Orangeburg will probably just get the rain part of it,” Lucas said.

She and her family were making some preparations, such as “making sure that we have the proper foods or whatever stored and that we have enough bottled water.”

Cope resident Linda Huggins said she planned on riding out the storm at home and avoiding roads.

“I'm sitting in my house. I have my batteries, and I have my little supplies. I'm just trying to stay warm, but nothing magnificently different. I'm just staying off the road and trying to be safe,” she said.

Huggins said she was not planning to go anywhere.

“I have food. That's one thing: I don't have to go out to buy anything. I always try to keep some stuff home so I don't have to be running to the grocery store. I think that's taken care of,” she said.

While she would like to see some snow, she doesn't want ice.

“I don't want the ice at all. I thank God I really don't have to go out in it. I'm asking God to not send that ice this way. The power lines and stuff may go out. I don't want that to happen. When your power goes out, you pretty much have nothing unless you have a space heater or something,” Huggins said.

She continued, “I pray that everybody is safe and that there are not tragedies with people's homes burning down. I hope people are well stocked and pay attention to what they have in their home and how they're heating it."

She recalled the heavy accumulation of snow that Orangeburg and other parts of Orangeburg County experienced in 1973.

“I guess we're excited to see snow in the area, but I don't want to see what we had in 1973. I must have been about 11 or 12, and that was a lot of snow that lasted for several days. I don't want that much. People better be careful what they ask God for,” she said.

Branchville resident Faye Kinard said “People really are concerned about this storm. It might happen to be something that we need to be concerned about, too. But since I've retired, I've just decided that I'm not going to worry too much about anything.”

She said her husband still had to go to work Friday morning.

“We're just waiting and see what's going to happen. We have a nice warm home. We have a roof over our head. So we're not really concerned right now as far as being fearful of being shut in, not having heat and that kind of thing,” Kinard said.

Her husband nonetheless did get their generator out to make sure that it would crank.

“That's one thing that he decided that he might better do, and that's OK, too,” Kinard said.

