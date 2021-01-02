Museum gets letter by civil rights pioneer the Rev. J.A. Delaine

“We are not only seeking documents of public figures, but also ordinary individuals whose records reveal the experience of ‘grassroots people in South Carolina,’” said Williams, founder of the first and only civil rights museum in the Palmetto State.

Presently, including photographs of major events, the museum includes about 20,000 items; the largest source of South Carolina civil rights history available anywhere. Williams’ film archives, presently being scanned at Claflin University where he is the director of historic preservation, is estimated to be about 250,000 images. Before COVID-19, student interns were involved in the project sponsored by Gaylord Donnelley Foundation.

“Our history is rapidly disappearing because of age, generational change and neglect,” Williams said. “To address the loss, we have launched a nationwide search reaching out to everyone to assist in this noble endeavor. Of course, our museum needs financial donations, but we are also now seeking physical artifacts, documents, manuscripts, photographs, film negatives and printed materials.”

Newspaper clippings are not included in the search. The idea behind the museum’s mission is to collect, preserve and document the history, heritage and culture of African Americans in South Carolina.