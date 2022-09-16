Muscadine Festival called ‘foodie’s dream’

The organizers of this year’s Muscadine Festival say Sunday, Sept. 18 will be a “foodie’s dream.”

Along with local general vendors including Ella Reed and Jessica Collins, food vendors will be among the attractions at CRAWL's SC Upper Lowcountry Muscadine Festival in Denmark.

Scheduled are local food artists Rosa Verner and Latasha Johnson Fogle.

Verner, a Bamberg resident, will offer ice cream and other treats.

Denmark Technical College alumna Latasha Johnson Fogle’s Ms. J’s Taste of Soul will provide a variety of stuffed potatoes.

Saltcatcher Farms’ Young Farmers will bring muscadine-infused snow cones.

Other taste bud teasers will include those offered by Bad Man Barbecue. They might even bring fried fish to sell at the festival.

This year’s muscadine products will come from Matthew Bowman of Bowman Vineyards.

Find out more at www.allthingsmuscadine.com.

Food vendors are scheduled to begin selling food at CRAWL’s Art Park, located at 927 Hagood Ave., between noon and 2 p.m.

For more information, contact mcdaniel@allthingsmuscadine.com or 803-290-6461.

CRAWL’s SC Upper Lowcountry Muscadine Festival is free and open to the public.