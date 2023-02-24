The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties will officially become the fifth division of MUSC Health on March 1 following the RMC board's approval of an affiliation agreement between the two entities.

The RMC board unanimously approved the agreement with the Medical University of South Carolina following an executive session held on Friday.

MUSC trustees unanimously voted Feb. 10 to finalize a 99-year lease with RMC. Under the agreement, the Charleston-based hospital system assumes control of all hospital operations and associated ambulatory practices.

RMC is owned by Calhoun and Orangeburg counties. The county councils have approved the change.

Dr. Patrick Cawley, chief executive officer of MUSC Health; Dr. David Zaas, CEO of the MUSC Health-Charleston Division, and Quinton Tompkins, MUSC's director of governmental and community outreach, were all present at RMC’s Friday board meeting.

Following the meeting, Cawley said the MUSC team is excited about the partnership.

“We know the potential here, and we know we can work with the team here to help improve things to get things financially set,” Cawley said.

“I know there were a lot of worries about the finances, but we can get that settled, and we can grow and bring new services to the area,” he said.

Cawley said it has been a difficult time for rural hospitals.

“It's hard to be a rural hospital these days without support. It's very, very difficult. So by connecting to MUSC, we can help bring lots of support to the team. It was doing a good job, but they just don't have all the means to do certain things,” he said.

RMC President and Chief Executive Officer David Southerland said, “As everybody knows, we are moving forward with becoming officially a part of MUSC effective March 1. So we have a couple of events that are planned.”

The hospital will have an internal celebration among its employees from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 1, on the hospital's back patio.

Southerland said Cawley and Zaas will be there to welcome RMC into the MUSC-Health system.

“We'll be sharing T-shirts with our employees. We'll have some refreshments and a time for the leadership at MUSC to meet with our team and our staff,” he said.

A larger community celebration that includes elected officials will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 3, in the hospital's back parking lot.

“We'll probably have some parking issues that day,” Southerland said. A meeting will be held to resolve them.

“We will have designated parking for our visitors as they come on the campus. So we'll have to be relocating a few employees for that one particular day. That's a big, important day,” he said.

Southerland also reported that the MUSC Joint Commission mock survey team was at RMC this week to help the RMC get prepared for a Joint Commission visit.

“We were reaccredited with the Joint Commission about a year and a half ago, November of 2021. As a result of our partnership, working with MUSC, we'll have to go through reaccreditation,” Southerland said.

“So we are anticipating that we'll be surveyed again in about three to four weeks. So they're here and working with our quality department team in getting us ready for that. So we're really grateful for their interaction with us,” he said.

Southerland also reported that he's started having “Breakfast with the CEO” meetings with employees.

“We've been doing that every two weeks. So far we've had two sessions, and they have been going quite well. Obviously, a lot of questions about the partnership, about benefits, transitioning from the Regional Medical Center to MUSC.

“We're working through all of those items right now. Still a lot of questions, but we'll make the transition very quickly and easily,” he said.

He also reminded board members of the upcoming RMC Foundation Gala scheduled for Saturday, March 25, at the Orangeburg County Country Club. He said board members can contact his office for information on how to purchase tickets for “a special event.”

Southerland also thanked the board for its support following the passing of his father.

Finance

RMC Finance Committee Chairman Steve Tyson said the committee met on Feb. 2.

“Most of our discussion was about the wind down. Things are progressing pretty quickly here with MUSC. Recently we did move our board-appropriated funds to cash position, and we'll look to pay down all long-term debt before that time of closing,” Tyson said.

He said he appreciated the work RMC staff has done with MUSC and its staff to make the transition as seamless and transparent as possible.

“I want to thank them for the work, a lot of different parts as we're winding down here at the end,” Tyson said.

In other finance matters, RMC Chief Finance Officer Dennis Pettigrew gave a December financial report, stating, "Gross revenues were about $73 million. That's 15 percent better than budget. That was all due to outpatient activity. That would be pricing and volume. Inpatient activity was flat, trending down.”

He continued, “Net revenue was under budget by $2.2 million, mostly due to billing and payer issues. ... Expenses were over budget by $1 million, totally due to contract labor and benefits.”

He said net income for the month was “a loss of $3.8 million.”

Pettigrew said year to date, the hospital had a loss of $9.4 million.

“That's $7 million under budget due to net revenues and expenses being over budget, the same ones that I had mentioned. Again, even going into January, inpatient revenue is flat, toward down. Admissions are off, observations cases, which are outpatients in effect, are up significantly this year,” he said.

Pettigrew said outpatient activity and radiology/laboratory services were up, “which I think is a national trend right now.”

Quality control

Board Quality Committee Chairman Dr. John Samies said RMC officials had met with MUSC Chief Quality Officer Dr. Danielle Scheurer.

“They gave us a nice overview of where we’re heading in the future with our quality program,” Samies said.

He also informed the board that the hospital's annual infection control risk assessment would have to be reviewed and approved by the board before the March 1 transition to MUSC. He said the information will be emailed to each board member for their review.

In other matters, the board approved medical staff recommendations which Samies reported on and that were previously approved by the hospital's credentialing committee and medical executive committee.

The board's approval included two appointments to the hospital's medical staff, and the reappointment of four.

Strategic planning

RMC Strategic Planning Committee Chair Jeannine Kees reported the hospital could play an important role in the local training of community health workers with S.C. State University's receipt of a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration.

S.C. State plans to use the grant to implement a Community Health Worker training program.

“They would like to be here in the hospital. It would help with some of our patient population and learning more about our community, etc. It looks like a nice thing that we could do with the community,” Kees said.

She said the hospital is also exploring an “artificial intelligence-based system for scheduling in the OR. That makes us much more efficient in block time utilization.”

Kees also said the committee has learned that the hospital is improving its online presence through Reputation.com, a business-to-business online reputation management and customer experience management company.