The community is invited to visit the Regional Medical Center on Friday morning to celebrate the hospital's affiliation with the Medical University of South Carolina.

The community celebration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the hospital's back parking lot in Orangeburg.

The hospital is preparing for a large gathering. Visitors will have designated parking areas.

RMC officially became a part of MUSC Health on March 1.

MUSC has entered into a 99-year lease with the RMC. Under the agreement, the Charleston-based hospital system assumes control of all hospital operations and associated ambulatory practices.

The new relationship includes the hospital in Orangeburg, a freestanding emergency department in Barnwell and affiliated physician practice locations serving communities in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties.

RMC is owned by Calhoun and Orangeburg counties. The county councils have approved the change.

The event will include a number of speakers including:

• Dr. Lucius Craig III – RMC Board of Trustees chairman

• Dr. James Lemon – MUSC Board of Trustees chairman

• Barbara Johnson-Williams – MUSC Board of Trustees member

• S.C. Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter – House District 95

• S.C. Rep. Russell Ott – House District 93

• S.C. Sen. Vernon Stephens – Senate District 39

• Dr. David J. Cole – MUSC president

• Patrick J. Cawley – MUSC Health system CEO

Earlier in the week, the RMC held a celebration for employees.